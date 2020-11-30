Police: 14-year-old killed by man he was attempting to carjack

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

JENNINGS, Mo. (KCTV/KSMO) — A 14-year-old was killed by the person he was trying to carjack Sunday afternoon in Jennings, according to St. Louis County police.

Authorities said the unidentified teenager and another person were attempting to carjack a 53- year-old man in the 9300 block of Lewis and Clark Road around 3:45 p.m. The reported victim allegedly shot the boy during the incident.

After attempting to run from the scene, the injured teenager was taken to the hospital, where he died hours later.

The shooter was taken into custody, police said.

A weapon was recovered from the man and teen, according to police.

The juvenile’s suspected accomplice has not been found.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police or CrimeStoppers.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.