Pregnant woman and unborn son dead in shooting

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS) — Shreveport police say a 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed and a male companion was wound Sunday night.

The woman, identified by the coroner’s office as Miranda Smith, and the 31-year-old man were shot multiple times while sitting in a car at the intersection of Madera Drive and Tierre Drive, according to police. Smith lived on Tierra Drive.

Smith’s full-term son also died.

Preliminary information indicates the shooting may have initially happened in the 6300 block of Tierra Drive, which is a short distance from 4200 Madera Drive. The neighborhood is north of the Pines Road area.

