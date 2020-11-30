Restaurant closes after pandemic affects owners’ finances, health

National-World

Phoenix, AZ (KPHO KTVK ) — A popular restaurant in Moon Valley is shutting its doors after too much financial loss during the pandemic. The married owners had been trying to survive months of shutdown, all the while battling COVID-19 themselves.

Sunday sports with a burger and beer is a typical weekend at Charr on Seventh Street and Thunderbird. But this weekend is their last. “I don’t have the money to put into it to try and hold onto it any longer,” said Myrah Aiello. “We kept trying and trying but I just can’t do it anymore.”

Myrah Aiello and her husband Joe are staples in the Moon Valley restaurant scene, owners of Charr, Aiello’s and Isa’s Pizza. But not only were they forced to close much of their dining during the stay-at-home order, but they both came down with COVID-19 in June.

Myrah recovered, but Joe still hasn’t come home after months of complications and infections. “He’s been through three different hospitals, a couple of surgeries, everything. He’s been through everything. His entire body shut down,” she said

Myrah is in a tough place: someone who has experienced COVID, but also a business owner. She said while they sanitized everything and followed all protocols, it wasn’t enough. “The fright is what’s really done it to our business, because people are afraid to come out,” she said.

The financial burden became too much, so they made the tough decision to close Charr so she and Joe can focus on their other two restaurants to try and stay afloat.

Joe is expected to come home in mid-December, but in a wheelchair after so much physical loss.

But even with sadness as they close, their hearts are wide open and full of love their customers have always shown them since day one.

“You’re all part of our family. I may not know every name but I know every face and so does Joe, and we can’t thank everyone enough for supporting us like they have,” Myrah said.

The family posted the following message on its Facebook page:

Dear Community,

It is with saddened hearts that we must announce the closing of our beloved Charr. Sunday, 11/29 will be our final day. We are hoping this will be temporary but under the climate of business in this disastrous mess going on, we have exhausted all funds to continue to support the overhead.

We thank you for all your kind and generous donations to our Go Fund Me for Joe. On a bright note, baring no complications, Joe is due to come home December 17th. He will have a long road ahead for his recovery. With your donations, we not only were able to keep the restaurants afloat, we were also able to get the necessary tools Joe will need to come home. We acquired a beautiful, used handicap Van whom we have named Charlotte. Charlotte is the female name for Chariot, which means “Free Man”. This will enable Joe to transport 6-9 times a week for various therapies and 3 times a week for Dialysis.

In addition, we fully handicapped the bathroom, got multiple ramps, a chair lift, mechanical bed, reclining lift chair all of which insurance doesn’t cover. We could not have done it without all the friends, family and community support. We are keeping Aiello’s & Isa’s open Wednesday through Sunday and hope our Charr family stays with us at Aiello’s.

Thank you all again for 8 wonderful years!

Joe, Myrah, Mimi, Isa, Charles, Little Henry & soon coming Madelyn”

