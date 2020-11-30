Suspect out on bond for armed robbery charged in connection with another

National-World

Davenport, IA (Quad-City Times ) — A Davenport man out on bond on a first-degree robbery charge in connection with the Dec. 5, 2019, armed robbery of the Verizon Wireless store on Davenport’s Division Street, has been charged in connection with the Aug. 14, 2019, armed robbery of Sam’s Food, a convenience store on Davenport’s Marquette Street.

Lynn Brooks III, 27, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in connection with the armed robbery of the Sam’s Food, 648 Marquette St. The robbery occurred at 7:09 p.m. on Aug. 14, 2019. The charge is a Class C felony under Iowa law that carries a prison sentence of 10 years.

Davenport police allege that Brooks acted as the lookout while his accomplice, Donte Duron Grubbs, 23, of Davenport, committed the robbery. Grubbs went into the store, pulled a handgun from his backpack and demanded money from the clerk. He also put the gun to the back of the clerk’s head.

During a trial in Scott County District Court, a Scott County Jury found Grubbs guilty of first-degree robbery in the case. Under Iowa law, Grubbs faces an automatic sentence of 25 years in prison for the conviction, 70% of which, or 17 ½ years, must be served before parole can be granted. A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 23 in Scott County District Court.

According to Rock Island County Circuit Court records, Brooks was arrested Thursday in Rock Island on a charge of possession of methamphetamine of less than 5 grams, a Class 3 felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of two to five years. Rock Island County Circuit Court records have Brooks listed as a resident of Moline.

As Brooks was wanted on the conspiracy charge and is awaiting trial for his role in the Verizon Wireless robbery, he waived extradition and Rock Island County Circuit Judge Carol Pentuic released him on a $50,000 recognizance bond so Scott County Sheriff’s deputies could transport him to the Scott County Jail on Friday. A preliminary hearing in that case is set for Dec. 8 in Rock Island County Circuit Court.

Brooks was being held Saturday night in the Scott County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond for the conspiracy charge, and a $50,000 cash-only bond. Brooks also is being held on a detainer out of Linn County, Iowa.

A pretrial conference is set for Brooks and his alleged accomplice in the Verizon Wireless robbery, Jermaine Gregory Miller, 23, of Rock Island, for Feb. 1 in Scott County District Court.

According to the arrest affidavits filed by Davenport Police Detective Craig Stone, Miller and Brooks went to the Verizon Wireless store, 1800 N. Division St., at 7:17 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2019.

Brooks, armed with a handgun, and Miller entered the store through the front door. Pointing the gun, they ordered the clerk to the stock room where the safe is located.

Brooks held the gun to the clerk’s back while Miller took cell phones and other electronic devices from the safe and put them into two black sacks. Brooks also held the gun to the back of the clerk’s head.

Brooks and Miller then left the store through the rear door with cell phones and other electronic items valued at $25,041.70.

Brooks had bonded out of jail on the first-degree robbery charge by posting 10% of a $25,000 bond through a bonding company.

Miller was being held Saturday night in the Scott County jail on a $25,000 bond, cash or surety, for the robbery charge and a cash-only bond of $576.74 for failing to appear on a serious misdemeanor charge of drug possession.

Scott County prosecutors have charged Brooks and Miller with one count each of first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, first-degree theft, going armed with intent, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault while participating in a felony and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in connection with the Verizon store robbery.

Brooks also is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon in that case. Scott County prosecutors also are looking for a sentencing enhancement against Brooks as a habitual offender as he has two felony convictions for burglary and a felony conviction for unlawful possession of a controlled substance in Rock Island County, according to Circuit Court electronic records.

