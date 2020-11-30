Teen is happy to be home for holidays after beating COVID-19 during 95 days in hospital

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WXII) — This holiday season, considering the global and local hardships of 2020, gratitude can take on a new meaning. If you survived COVID-19, especially after spending nearly 100 days in the hospital, thankfulness can take on a weight never felt before.

Such is the case for Shanderick Dorsey.

The Lexington teen beat COVID-19 after spending 95 days in the hospital.

Dorsey told WXII his health journey started in April when he “started coughing up large amounts of blood.” He later found out he was having a heart attack and had double pneumonia. This turned into a months-long stay at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, including being in a months-long coma.

Dorsey said he didn’t know about his positive COVID-19 diagnosis until after he woke up from his coma. He was discharged from the hospital in July.

Now 19 years old, Dorsey credits his mom and prayer for his survival.

“I missed too much while I was in the hospital,” Dorsey said. “So I’m very grateful to spend the holidays with my family. I missed my sister’s birthday, my mama’s birthday, my birthday, my niece’s birthday.”

Dorsey’s health journey, including a recent surgery for a bedsore, continues at his home in Lexington.

He said this holiday season he was thankful to spend Thanksgiving with some of his family members instead of still in the hospital. As for Christmas plans, he plans on staying home and using personal protective equipment if he needs to go out. He asked that the public and his neighbors do the same.

“The people I usually see around Christmas, I ain’t going to be around them this year,” Dorsey said. “I ain’t got time to be in the hospital again. That ain’t me. I got time to cry and call my mama every day, crying and crying when she left the hospital. I ain’t trying to go through that again. Cause I’m a mama’s boy. I want to be with my mama.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.