Alex Morse won’t seek re-election as Holyoke’s mayor

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) — Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse has announced that he will not be seeking re-election.

In a statement released Tuesday, Morse explained that when he was first elected in 2012 at age 22, “I expressed the desire to serve for ten years at most – enough time, I thought, to get some key goals across the finish line, and to secure a legacy we could be proud of.”

He added that he firmly believes that “our democracy works best when we create space for more voices and perspectives to influence the public sphere.”

Morse noted that he is eager, in his last year in office, to “build on our progress, to help us navigate this public health crisis, and to leave the city in the strongest possible position for my successor.”

