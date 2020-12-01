Christmas tree lit outside Tennessee state capitol

National-World

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — The stairs of the Tennessee state capitol are officially in holiday mode after the Christmas tree outside was lit Monday night.

The tree was lit during the ‘Christmas at the Capitol’ celebration. The event included a handbell choir performance and a countdown to the annual tree lighting.

The Christmas tree was donated by a Franklin family, in honor of their parents.

Governor Bill Lee spoke at the lighting ceremony.

“When I think about Tennesseans, I think about much that is noble,” Gov. Lee said. “And that’s where my heart will be and where our hearts will be this season, is with the greatness of Tennesseans.”

Gov. Lee will also offer a Tennessee residence virtual holiday tour on First Lady Maria Lee’s website and social media channels in the coming weeks.

