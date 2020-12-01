Dauphin County deputy sheriff facing drug charges

National-World

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — A Dauphin County deputy sheriff was charged Monday for selling narcotics after an investigation by multiple law enforcement agencies, the Susquehanna Township Police Department announced Tuesday.

Christopher Reid, 27, was arraigned Monday on charges of possession with intent to deliver a Schedule 1 controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver drug paraphernalia, and endangering the welfare of children, according to police.

He was arrested after a one-month investigation by Susquehanna Township Police and the Dauphin County Drug Task Force and Special Interdiction Unit, police say.

During the investigation, police determined that Reid was selling narcotics while working full-time as a law enforcement officer.

“We had to conduct the investigation while he was still working, not tipping our hand that he was a suspect,” Dauphin County District Attorney, Fran Chardo, said. “It’s obviously very distressing that a law enforcement member is charged with these offenses.”

On Nov. 23, police served a search warrant at Reid’s home on Countryside Drive in Susquehanna Township. They located 11 firearms, a half-pound of marijuana valued between $1,100 and $1,600, drug paraphernalia, and approximately $28,000 in cash, according to investigators.

The money was hidden in the basement walls of Reid’s basement, police say.

“One of the things that shows a level of sophistication is this hidden safe in the closet,” Chardo said. “It was positioned in such a way that it wouldn’t be seen. It was behind a hidden compartment.”

The Dauphin County Sheriff’s Office supported and assisted the Susquehanna Township Police Department during this investigation, the department said.

Reid was arraigned and posted bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for December 17th.

