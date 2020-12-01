GSU Police Chief resigns following second DUI arrest

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Georgia State University Police Chief Joe Spillane resigned last week after he was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence.

This incident marks Chief Spillane’s second arrest related to DUI charges, the first stemming from a 2017 incident.

