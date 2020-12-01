Homeowner uninjured after stolen car crashes into his home

National-World

LAKEWOOD, CO (KCNC) — Two juveniles were taken into custody on Monday after crashing a stolen car into a Lakewood home. West Metro Fire Rescue and the Lakewood Police Department responded to the home in the 5600 block of West Iliff Drive just after 10 a.m.

The homeowner was inside at the time of the crash, but was not injured. Investigators said a 15-year-old boy was driving the car with a girl in the passenger seat. The boy swerved to miss a tree and ended up hitting the side of the home.

“All of a sudden it was like a bomb going off,” said homeowner Larry Harvey. “All of the furniture just kind of splintered and started to squeeze me in. I had just enough space that I could step out. By that time, the police were already here.”

A Lakewood police spokesperson told CBS4 the car was reported stolen out of Parker. The juveniles ran from the scene before they were taken into custody.

WMFR’s Technical Rescue Team responded to ensure the home was structurally sound. Investigators said it was difficult to remove the car from the home, but it should be inhabitable.

