Man arrested after refusing to wear a mask at store, refusing to leave

CANTERBURY, CT (WFSB) — A man was arrested after refusing to wear a mask at a local grocery store before refusing to leave the store.

State Police said they were called to the Better Value grocery store on November 29 around 5:30 p.m.

Police said Christopher Bruns was refusing to wear a face mask in the store and also refusing to leave the premises.

Burns was found inside the store and refused requests to wear the face mask he was holding in his hand. Police said he also refused to provide his name and was not cooperating.

State police said Burns was referencing Sovereign Citizen ideology during the incident.

He was eventually escorted out of the building where he resisted arrest and fled the scene on foot.

A K9 team was deployed and located Burns in the woods. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, interfering with an officer, and breach of peace.

He was given a $2,500 bond.

