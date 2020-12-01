Officials pass fine structure to enforce COVID-19 mitigation directives

National-World

ELKHART COUNTY, ID (WBND) — As COVID-19 cases surge in Elkhart County, commissioners on Monday passed a resolution limiting public access to county facilities and an ordinance establishing an incremental fine structure for businesses and entities that are in violation of the county’s COVID-19 mitigation directives.

Elkhart County continues to experience an increased number of COVID-19 related deaths and hospitals are exceeding capacity, according to the resolution.

On the state’s county metrics map, Elkhart County is in “red,” indicating that there is a high level of community spread of COVID-19 in the area.

Elkhart County courthouses will continue to have limited public access.

The county administration building and the public services building, both in Goshen, will be open to the public by appointment only.

Commissioners also signed Ordinance No.2020-38 to establish incremental civil fines for businesses and entities that violate the county’s COVID-19 mitigation directives.

The ordinance was originally set to go into effect on December 10 but commissioners are planning to hold an emergency special meeting on December 1 to update the effective date to be December 17. It will remain in place until further notice once in effect.

For a first violation, a written warning will be issued as well as a COVID-19 Inspection Assessment that shows any noncompliance and actions steps for compliance.

A second violation will result in another inspection assessment as well as civil fines up to $2,500.

Fines for specific violations are outlined in the ordinance below.

A third violation and any subsequent violations will result in a third inspection assessment as well as civil fines up to $5,000.

