Phoenix assisted living center wants Christmas angels for residents

PHOENIX, AZ (KPHO/KTVK) — COVID-19 means fewer visitors and a lot of loneliness for residents at Phoenix care facilities.

“It sent me into a very bad depression, and it was very hard for me to get out of,” said Colie Styer, a resident at Rose Court Assisted Living and Memory Care.

From decorating to finding ways to laugh, Styer tries to find the silver lining to 2020.

Employees at the facility want the holidays to be a little brighter for residents, so they are searching for Christmas angels to buy residents holiday gifts.

“Socks, a snack thing and perfume,” Styer listed what was on her Christmas wish list.

Rose Court employee, Lilian Salinas, wrote the Christmas wish lists on paper ornaments for every person who lives there.

“This year, I really focused on making sure I went to every single resident, which is a lot, and asking them what they wanted for Christmas,” said Salinas.

Anyone can be a Christmas angel to one of the 93 residents by picking out a tag and fulfilling a wish by December 14.

You can call or email the facility, and Salinas will pick an ornament for you and email you a resident’s wish list.

“Anytime I receive something from others, it’s a blessing to me,” said resident, Michael Burns.

“I think this is just a way of showing us, even though we had a bad year, we’re still loved,” said Styer.

