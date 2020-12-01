Suspects wanted for allegedly assaulting Bowl America employees after refusing to wear masks

National-World

Glen Burnie, MD (WJZ) — Police are searching for a group of suspects for allegedly assaulting a bowling alley manager after he asked them to wear masks Saturday night.

Officers responded at around 7:15 p.m. for an assault at the Bowl America on Ritchie Highway. The victim, a manager at the bowling alley, said he asked several male patrons to leave because they refused to wear masks.

One of them pushed the manager when he was asked to leave. The manager escorted the group of eight outside, and when they were outside one of them punched the manager.

A second victim, another bowling alley employee, came out to help the manager and was also assaulted.

The suspects fled before police arrived.

The manager was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

Northern District detectives are investigating and are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact them at 410-222-6135 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

