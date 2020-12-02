Burglar caught on video stealing trees, wreaths, money from business

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Raynham, MA (WBZ) — The Garden Patch in Raynham is filled with Christmas spirit. Trees, wreaths and ribbon line the small business.

Yet never did owner Steven Vilasboas expect it to be the target of a real life Grinch. “It is disturbing that it happened,” Vilasboas said.

Instead of dropping down a chimney, the man, seen in surveillance video used a dumpster. Lifting himself up and over the fence and stealing everything and anything the very same way. At one point, he even threw a tree over and he kept going.

“I believe two trees and about 20 to 25 wreaths,” Vilasboas said.

At first Vilasboas noticed some ribbon and wreaths out of place. “When I walked back toward the building I noticed the door was broken open,” he explained.

Then, he spotted the worst of it. “They stole the registers they smashed the credit card terminals, our surveillance, they stole our chainsaw, our backpack blower, basically all the equipment we use at Christmas time,” he added.

The late night intruder costing the small business eight to ten thousand dollars.

“I pretty much cried because owning a small business is challenging and during a pandemic and it’s seasonal and it’s very stressful,” he said.

Vilasboas has worked here since he was a kid. “Every day he works, every day here,” his mother said.

Yet even with such a devastating blow, he still has faith and a wish this Christmas. A wish we can all play Santa just by shopping local. “People are desperate right now and stealing from people so try to support as many people as you can,” he said.

Vilasboas plans to keep the joy of Christmas alive and help as many families get ready for the holiday as possible but he will be moving that dumpster and switching up security. If you recognize the man from the video, call police right away.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.