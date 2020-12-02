Council adopts resolution opposing LA County health order prohibiting outdoor dining

National-World

Beverly Hills, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — The Beverly Hills City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a resolution opposing the Los Angeles County public health order prohibiting outdoor dining.

Citing a detrimental impact to local businesses and an alleged lack of scientific evidence used by the county, the resolution demands that the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors repeal the order.

The council also requested that the county “focus on implementing restrictions based on data and localized to the area of the outbreak,” and base those decisions on “actual data related to a particular industry, sector or area and not be applied unilaterally to every jurisdiction.”

In addition to the resolution, the council also directed city staff to explore the potential for the creation of a local city health department rather than remain under the jurisdiction of the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

The city attorney was also directed to explore legal action against the county, potentially in collaboration with other municipalities, over pandemic restrictions.

