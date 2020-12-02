‘Set the table for love and unity’: Ministry working to stop the violence in Milwaukee

National-World

MILWAUKEE, WI (WDJT) — As more names are added to Milwaukee’s already record-setting homicide victims, members of a faith-based group are stepping up and offering advice to help stop the violence.

Members of the Eastside Church of Christ say the 181 homicides are alarming and things need to change.

Monday night, Nov. 30, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near 91st and Appleton around 9:30 p.m. — and just after midnight on Tuesday, Dec. 1, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed after a fight at a gas station near Teutonia and Center.

Activists at Stop The Violence Ministry say the shootings need to stop and in order to do that the community needs to come together.

“Let’s say that a dispute arises with two people that you know this dispute could get further then just verbal and get physical you’re able to step in as a middle person. You know as a mediator,” said Ventae Parrow, Stop The Violence Ministry.

“We have to come together to stop the violence and the only way we can do it is set the table for love and unity and peace and respect for all people. That’s the ingredients and if we don’t set the table with that kind of mentality, that kind of respect for each other we will never move forward to stop this violence,” said Frank Lockett, Stop The Violence Ministry.

Both of the latest deadly shootings are under investigation.

