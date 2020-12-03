Love & Hip Hop star punches Disney cast member after refusing to leave line, report says

National-World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — A hip-hop and reality television personality is facing charges after allegedly punching a cast member at Disney World.

Authorities said Spectacular Blue Smith was walking toward a ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom when he made a sneezing gesture and said “coronavirus.”

