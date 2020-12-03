Strangers decorate grave targeted by thieves

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

SCRANTON, Pa. (WNEP) — After a grinch stole holiday decorations from a young woman’s grave in Scranton, the community has stepped up to help bring her grieving family some peace.

Ken Rohland never met Lexi Caviston-Ashmar but when he heard that Christmas decorations had been stolen from her gravesite in Scranton, he took it personally.

“I initially saw it on the news last night and being from west side, she’s buried in west side, you know, she’s in our neighborhood. I found it completely disgusting that someone would do something like this,” Rohland said.

Sometime Sunday night into Monday morning a Christmas display designed just for Lexi was stolen.

Lexi’s husband made the Grinch display to honor one of Lexi’s last wishes, that her gravesite will always be decorated for the holidays.

Rohland stopped by to put some tinsel in the void the thieves made and when he came back to check on it later in the day he found that others had joined in, adding more Christmas decorations for Lexi.

“It makes my heart feel warm because losing a family member and having the first holidays without them, it’s tough,” Rohland said.

Rohland lost his grandfather last month, so he says he knows how it feels and hopes this shows Lexi’s family that a thief shouldn’t steal their faith in humanity.

“Return this stuff to this family, because it’s just not right,” he added.

There’s still no word on what happened to Lexi’s original Christmas display… but anyone with information is asked to call Scranton Police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.