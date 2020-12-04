Couple creates new business during pandemic

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Since March many people have changed jobs and found new ways to keep their head above water. For one Wilson County couple, they discovered a hidden talent.

In a normal year, Christin and Zito would be out traveling the country doing what they love. She does hair and makeup for celebrities.

“I’ve been touring for 21 years working the entertainment industry as a production manager,” Zito said.

But like everyone else, there world was turned upside down in March.

“I remember panic was really hitting,” Christin said.

But soon after, they found work, together, in an unlikely place.

“It was just us having fun we randomly decided that we were going to make sourdough cinnamon rolls for Easter Sunday we said oh my gosh this is might be one of the best things we’ve ever eaten,” Christin said.

Evidently, others thought the same. That’s when Rock N Rollz was created, with pop ups all over middle Tennessee.

“We’ve been in Bellevue, Hendersonville, Mt. Juliet, Murfreesboro,” Zito said.

Christin and Zito first made 62 rolls for the neighborhood in May. Now with some help, they make 1,200 a week and 24,000 altogether.

“We ended up using this space in the East Nashville Citizens Market and kitchen,” Zito said. “It blows my mind the kind of numbers we have done.”

Zito said the company slogan is buy a roll and save a roadie.

Rock N Rollz donates 50 cents of every roll to music cares with our fundraising efforts. The company has been able to donate more than $18,000 to music cares.

“We’ve been able to bring other touring folks into the business,” Zito said.

For more information, click here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.