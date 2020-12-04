DA won’t press charges against officer filmed pushing down elderly man

National-World

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSL) — Though offering a scathing rebuke of the officer’s actions, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s office announced Friday that it will not file charges against Val Brown, a Salt Lake City police officer who was captured on video pushing over an elderly man during a May protest.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Brown’s conduct was “unnecessary, inappropriate, and wholly without justification.” However, Gill said the man Brown pushed requested multiple times that the officer not be charged “and would prefer, instead, that the officer’s misconduct be addressed through disciplinary action and training from his employing agency.”

“Had the victim wished charges be filed, we would have done so,” Gill said in a statement.

