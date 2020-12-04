Man’s obituary expresses criticism of those who do not wear masks

National-World

Kansas City, MO (KCTV KSMO) — An obituary of a Kansas man who had the coronavirus when he died criticized those who choose not to wear a mask.

Dr. Marvin James Farr, 81, of Scott City, Kan., died this week at the Park Lane Nursing Home. He was in isolation and his final days were “harder, scarier and lonelier than necessary,” the obituary reads.

The obituary states that Farr was born during the Great Depression and just before World War II started.

“He was born into an America recovering from the Great Depression and about to face World War 2, times of loss and sacrifice difficult for most of us to imagine,” the obituary said. “Americans would be asked to ration essential supplies and send their children around the world to fight and die in wars of unfathomable destruction. He died in a world where many of his fellow Americans refuse to wear a piece of cloth on their face to protect one another.”

