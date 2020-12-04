Pickup truck slams into hair salon after crash

National-World

KELSO, WA (KPTV) — Two men were detained after the pickup truck they were in damaged a hair salon after a crash in Kelso Thursday night.

According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, firefighters responded to a two-vehicle crash at the corner of South Pacific Ave and Ash Street at 8:09 p.m.

The crash had sent one of the involved vehicles into a building.

Firefighters said a Ford Ranger pickup truck crashed into a hair salon on South Pacific Ave while the other vehicle, a minivan, remained in the roadway.

The owner of the salon was contacted about the damage.

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue said a toddler and his mother were inside the minivan while two young men were inside the pickup at the time of the crash.

No one was hospitalized.

The two occupants of the pickup truck were taken into custody by Kelso police, but Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue did not say why.

The cause of the crash in under investigation and the extent of damage to the salon was not released.

