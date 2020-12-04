Teen builds Christmas Trees to raise $13,000 for injured friend in accident

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

WALPOLE, MA (WBZ) — This year, the season of giving has special meaning in the Walpole community. On October 31, 13-year-old Greyson Beauregard suffered a traumatic recreational accident that left him unable to walk.

“There’s a lot of financial support they’re going to need to get ready to change over the house, as well as their car,” said family friend Mark McGrew. “So anything and everything we can do to help raise the money for their family right now is of the utmost importance, both short-term and long-term.”

Thirteen-year-old Evan McGrew is Greyson’s close friend and wanted to help. When asked about his friend, Evan explained, “he’s kind and he loves playing sports and playing with other people. And building things.”

Using his mutual love for building things, Evan started putting together pallet Christmas trees for a minimum donation of $30.

“It makes me feel happy because I’ve known Greyson since preschool so I really just want to help him,” Evan said.

So far, Evan has helped build around 380 trees, and he’s getting so much interest, there’s now a sign-up sheet for volunteers in order to keep up with demand. Evan’s mom Mia McGrew noted, “It’s been amazing. The community has really come together. I remember in the first few days Evan looked at me said, ‘I thought we’d make like 20 or 30, mom.’”

Try hundreds – plus a 200-person waiting list for people who want the trees. Donations from the pallet trees have brought in $13,000 so far, with a big weekend of building ahead.

A GoFundMe page for Greyson has raised over $85,000.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.