Bill would allow musicians to get a tax break this year

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV ) — A new bill could give musicians a big tax break this year.

The music industry has been turned completely on its head in 2020.

“I think one of the things nobody ever thought would change is live music,” Bassist Annie Clements said.

Clements has seen the music industry go through a lot, but never anything quite like this.

“We’re all having to work from home basically, for the most part, and any help we can get basically is a Godsend at this point,” Clements said.

Conventional performances have been put on hold indefinitely. The only kind of work to be done in writing and producing from home, but nearly 90% of musicians have lost income this year and creating costs.

“The costs can add up really, really quickly, especially if you want to keep up with the technology,” Clements explained.

“It is a very costly business. You have to have your software; you have to have your hardware. All your music gear…” music producer Justine Blazer said.

Blazer said she was relieved to see a bill proposed by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) to make music production costs tax-deductible.

“You’re looking at thousands and thousands of dollars that it requires to do this, so any break that we can get as producers it’s going to be a big plus,” she explained. “It would give us a lot more help and incentive to record in Nashville.”

The crux of the bill is just that: to get musicians back to doing what they love.

“Everyone’s in the same boat, so we’re all just trying to come together and do the right thing and keep the music going anyway that we can,” Clements said.

