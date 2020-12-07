Chamber dissolves, join another group

National-World

Avon, CT (Hartford Business Journal) — The Avon Chamber of Commerce will rebrand as the Avon/Canton Chamber of Commerce, as the organization absorbs members of the recently dissolved business group in Canton.

The Avon Chamber began welcoming Canton members at the beginning of this month, and will begin the process of changing logos and signage to reflect the rebranding in early 2021, Executive Director Lisa Bohman said.

“Avon and Canton as towns are inextricably linked,” Bohman said in an interview. “This gives us a more unified voice for the needs of the business community.”

According to Lou Daniels, Canton Chamber of Commerce’s final president, the board of directors voted to disband because of the organization’s “inability to continue to provide value and meaningful services to our membership along with having a long-term vision and sustainability for our Chamber.”

Local chambers of commerce, which are largely made up of small business owners and leaders, have faced enormous pressure since mid-March, when the COVID-19 pandemic began wreaking havoc on small businesses’ bottom lines.

The new Avon/Canton Chamber of Commerce will have nearly 400 members, which will be led by a combined 13-member board of directors, with Bohman remaining executive director.

Avon Chamber President Michael Mezheritskiy — who is president of Avon-based Milestone Asset Management Group — said he hopes former Canton members join up with the Avon/Canton Chamber, since those businesses as well as the chamber would benefit.

“For many businesses being part of a chamber of commerce is an essential component of their marketing strategy,” Mezheritskiy said. “This new endeavor will provide tremendous value for a relatively small investment to those who choose to take advantage of this opportunity.”

