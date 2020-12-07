Couple uses holiday light display to also run food drive

National-World

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) — A Beaverdale couple is using their neighborhood’s popular light display to put on a food drive for those in need.

Dale and Julie Marks home in the Ashby neighborhood is decorated with holiday lights. But at the end of their driveway are bins waiting to be filled with food.

People are driving up and dropping bags off as they look through the neighborhood’s lights.

The Marks said they decided to partner with the Food Bank of Iowa to help make sure an Iowa family doesn’t go hungry this holiday season.

“I, at one time, didn’t have a lot,” said Julie Marks. “I’ve been blessed and greatly blessed. So I believe that that’s what we’re supposed to do is help other people as much as we can.”

The Marks plan to have drop off boxes out again on Saturday, Dec. 12, and Saturday, Dec. 19, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

