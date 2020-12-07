Dallas residents remain concerned about street racing, stunt meetups after recent vandalism

National-World

DALLAS, TX (KTVT) — A new level of destruction among street racers and spectators is raising major concern about their unlawful activities in Dallas.

In the Oak Lawn neighborhood, residents say they’re not only blocking busy roads, but vandalizing businesses as well.

“I was pretty much awoken by – it sounded like two cars – just completely street racing,” Sydney Brown said.

A street racing and stunts meetup occurred just outside Sydney Brown’s Oak Lawn apartment early Sunday.

“I mean it sounded just right next to the window,” she said. “It’s very scary. You want to make sure safety is the number one priority, especially living on the first floor, you don’t want them to come into your bedroom.”

“Obviously a bad idea right, those things are obviously very dangerous,” resident Evann Crawford said.

Employees at the nearby Liquid Zoo Bar & Grill said at one point spectators filled their parking lot and when asked to leave, they vandalized the building by jumping on the business’ roof and smashing through the front door.

In a briefing to city council last week, Dallas police showed their aerial footage of recent meetups drawing hundreds of people.

What happened is not an isolated incident. The meetups are occurring every week in the City of Dallas.

“Maybe people are bored and any excuse to hang out is a good excuse,” Crawford said. “Not the best activity for an amateur hobby.”

This year, police have made around 1,200 arrests, issued around 14,000 citations and towed around 700 cars for incidents relating to this activity.

They’re now working with city attorneys to see if there are additional enforcement tools that can be used and trying to push state lawmakers to update some laws that would allow for stricter enforcement.

