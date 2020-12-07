Father and son raising awareness about domestic violence

National-World

WINDOW ROCK, AZ (KPHO/KTVK ) — For 17 years, a Navajo father and son have been dedicated to raising awareness about domestic violence. John and Ernest Tsosie created Walking the Healing Path and have walked over 2,500 miles to bring attention to an issue that is very personal for them.

“I stand before you as a former perpetrator and victim of domestic violence. No matter how many times I say that, it never gets easier,” said John Tsosie.

In 2003, John said he got into an argument with the mother of his children and hit her. He said in that moment, he remembered being a little boy watching his own father abuse his mother.

“It was instantaneous, where I flashed back to that little boy, sitting with his mom and consoling my mom,” said John.

That night, John said he vowed to make a change and get help. Nearly two decades later, John and Ernesto have made it their mission to create change on the reservation and break the cycle of abuse.

“I just think it is really important for our boys and young men to know what this issue is and know how it affects their families and our communities,” said John.

With the Navajo Nation under lockdown, John said his message is now more important than ever. Experts say staying home means some victims could be trapped with their abuser.

If you or someone you know needs help, you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-SAFE. You can also reach out to Adabi a non-profit, community based domestic violence and sexual assault crisis intervention and prevention program on the Navajo Nation.

