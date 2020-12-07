Nonprofit raising money to help save bowling alleys

National-World

Portland, OR (KPTV) — After losing a local bowling alley last week, a nonprofit is hoping to raise money to save the rest of them in the Portland area.

Under current state COVID-19 guidelines, bowling alleys have to stay closed in counties under the “extreme risk” category.

Kyle Butler with the Greater Portland United States Bowling Congress says they have started a GoFundMe page to raise money for 10 bowling alleys in the area.

Bowling alleys, like so many businesses this year, have been hit hard by COVID-19 restrictions.

Just last week, Kellogg Bowl in Milwaukie announced it’s permanently closing after 58 years in business.

The bowling alley’s owners and general manager announced the closure on Facebook, saying “it has been a very difficult decision.” They cited the extended closure orders issued by Governor Kate Brown due to the pandemic.

Butler says it was hard to see Kellogg Bowl close, and now the bowling association is working to prevent more from closing.

“There’s so much that goes into keeping them open. Aside from being operational or open to the public, but just to keep them functioning as a business, there’s no money coming in and there’s lots of money going out,” Butler said.

He hopes the fundraiser will help keep them running until the day he can get back to playing the sport he loves.

