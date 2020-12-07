Police hunt for suspects in lawmaker’s killing

National-World

WALDPORT, OR (KPTV) — No arrests have been made as the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the killing of Waldport City Councilor Mark Campbell.

Deputies responded to a report of a burglary in progress on South Crestline Drive at 3:37 a.m. Sunday.

A woman told 911 dispatchers that her husband was fighting with a suspect in their home.

Deputies arrived and found Campbell, 66, dead at the scene. Investigators said he died from “injuries he sustained during the fight.”

No suspects were immediately arrested, and deputies said no arrests had been made by Monday afternoon.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office released a brief statement, saying, “There is no new information to release at this time. As additional information becomes available, new updates will be released.”

Campbell was well known in the community, as a city councilor for 14 years and one of the owners of the Crestview Golf Club.

“Mark was the nicest guy in any room he walked into. The loss for the city is tremendous. Our hearts are with his family right now. I can’t imagine walking into the council chamber without him there,” Waldport City Manager Dann Cutter told FOX 12.

Multiple agencies are involved in the investigation, including the sheriff’s office, Oregon State Police, Newport Police, Lincoln City Police and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Abby Dorsey at 541-265-0777 and refer to case 20S-02838.

