Ransomware attack targets city

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV KSMO) — Independence’s city manager says there will be some temporary disruptions to some services as they fend off an attempted ransomware attack on the city’s technology systems.

After the attack began, city employees worked with forensic specialists to identify the problems and repel the attack, said city manager Zach Walker.

Part of the pushback effort against the attack includes system scans that may result in temporary disruptions to certain internal and external technology services from the city, Walker said.

“These service disruptions should be limited in duration and will be resolved as quickly as possible as we continue our ongoing response,” he said.

