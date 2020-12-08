Man rescues cat from tree but goes viral for more than just his heroic act

National-World

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS) — People all over the internet are talking about an Upstate tree service worker who rescued a cat that was stuck in a tree.

It started with a post from Sharon Dawkins who wanted to thank Tanner Saraceno for the daring rescue.

“No I didn’t expect this at all. It is all over the world!,” Dawkins said. She added, “I just wanted to express my thanks to the tree service and put their name out there.”

Now, ladies all over the world are commenting about their plans to acquire Saraceno’s services.

Saraceno’s wife, Montana, said she is having fun reading it all. “We have laughed and laughed,” she said. “Definitely unexpected but it’s been very entertaining. Especially reading all the nicknames people that have been given to him. Now when he gets home I call him a ‘lumber-snack’ like all his fan girls are calling him.”

Tanner said his initial reaction was a lot of laughter. He’s flattered that not only people are calling him attractive but also his wife, Montana.

Aside from owning Tanners Legendary Tree Service, Tanner is also a MMA fighter pursuing his dreams of going pro. “Hopefully this post going viral will get a little bit of attention from the MMA world as well,” said Saraceno.

