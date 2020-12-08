Officer battling breast cancer receives support from fellow officers

National-World

NEW ORLEANS (WDSU) — NOPD officer and hero Patrice Swan has been battling breast cancer since earlier this year. Swan said she had no warning signs when she went in for a routine checkup back in August. That was when doctors found a lump on one of her breasts.

“I have my good and bad days. But you just have to push through it. I am a fighter,” said Swan.

But Swan said she is not alone. In fact family and friends at NOPD said they would be there for support. Including Shantell Minor who is School Resource Officer for NOPD Fourth District Station.

Minor did a FB live not long ago. She had her hair shaved to help Swan feel better about losing her hair from the effects of Chemotherapy.

Swan said the support feels good.

“I was going through chemo and in the process of losing my hair. She said, ‘You are not in this by yourself. You have friends. We are going to get through this together. I am going to cut my hair.’ I said ‘No, Shantell please do not cut your hair.’ One day I got a call, she was on FB live cutting her hair,” said Swan.

Shantell Minor said, “She comes to work everyday with a great attitude. I know how women can feel when it comes to their hair and losing their hair. I just had to do it.”

Swan is a Community Liaison Officer at Fourth District Station. She is encouraging other women to also get a breast examination.

