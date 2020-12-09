Community rallies behind beloved lunch aide who is battling COVID-19

National-World

Saginaw Township, MI (WNEM) — The community is rallying behind a beloved member who is in the hospital fighting COVID-19.

“He’s at Covenant. He’s in critical condition, but he’s stable,” said Tim Novak, family friend of Mike Puglie.

Puglie is hospitalized with COVID-19. He is a lunch aide at Nouvel Catholic Central Elementary School. TV5 was told he is adored by students there who call him Mr. Mike.

Novak said Puglie sits with his fifth grader during mealtime every day.

“He’s that kind of person that you want to rally behind. And you can see by all the kind words and the donations and stuff,” Novak said.

A GoFundMe page has raised nearly $20,000 to help his family.

“They just want everybody to know that they can’t thank everybody enough for all of the support that they’ve been given. They’re incredibly grateful. They’re taking things kind of day by day,” Novak said.

Puglie is also a member at the Saginaw YMCA. The administrator, Doug Temple, said you can always find him near a treadmill when he’s not sharing a conversation with a fellow member.

Puglie also volunteers with the Mission Nutrition program.

“He’s here most of the nights distributing food from to 6 o’clock to families that need help. Passing it out, asking questions, making sure that they have enough food to stay full,” Temple said.

Temple said the Y has shared Puglie’s plight on its social media platforms to help a person who has done so much for so many in the community.

“I would encourage anybody if you can, reach out and support. Mike and his family really need it at this time. And they would love the support,” Temple said.

As for Novak, he said Puglie is the kindest person you will ever meet. He looks forward to being with his friend soon.

“You know what Mike, I can’t wait to see you back at the school and hanging out with the kids. It’s where you belong,” Novak said.

