‘I don’t understand what happened’: 70-year-old Miami beach man clueless as to why stranger attacked him

MIAMI BEACH, FL (WFOR) — The search is on for the person who sucker-punched a Miami Beach man as he waited to cross a road.

On November 21st, Cesar Martinez, 70, was at 10th Street and Alton Road when a man walked up from behind and hit him in the back of the head.

“I fell and broke my nose. The pain was in my head. I still have headaches. I can’t walk real good,” Martinez told CBS4 on Tuesday.

A Good Samaritan rushed to Martinez’s side to help him as another passerby filmed the man as he walked away.

Martinez was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was treated. He told CBS4 he didn’t know the man and had no idea why he attacked.

“I don’t have confrontations with anyone. I don’t understand what happened,” he said.

The incident was caught on surveillance video at a nearby Walgreens. Police have reviewed that and the cellphone video of the man captured by the passerby.

Martinez celebrates his 71st birthday in four days. He said the best present would be an arrest.

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” he said.

