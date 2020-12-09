Salvation Army hampered by shortage of volunteers to sort, deliver donations to needy North Texas families

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS , TX (KTVT) — The Salvation Army of North Texas says with less than three weeks until Christmas, they are in urgent need of volunteers.

Due to COVID-19, turnout has been very low this year.

Inside the Salvation Army’s Christmas Warehouse in Dallas, there are piles of Angel Tree donations ready to be delivered to families in need.

“It’s a beautiful sight to see when over a week ago we had 20,000 unadopted angels — just over a week ago — and today, this is the fruit of that plea,” Salvation Army of North Texas Major Bethany Hawks said.

Hawks said she is hoping North Texans will answer another call to service.

“This year, because of COVID-19, corporations who normally volunteer weren’t able to do that this year,” she said.

Hundreds of volunteers are needed to label, fill and sort Angel Tree donations this week.

“We do not have the volunteers to manage,” Major Hawks said.

Veteran volunteer Karen Moore was one of only 20 working in the warehouse on Tuesday, Dec. 8.

“I grew up loving Christmas,” Moore said. “It was a very special time so being able to make sure that these angels have a Christmas is very important.”

Major Hawks said she knows firsthand the difference it makes.

“I myself was an Angel Tree child and so I know what it means to receive a gift,” she said. “We need volunteers to come through so we can make it happen and make sure that Christmas joy is fulfilled for the families that need us the most.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.