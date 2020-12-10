Flint fulfills water testing requirements a month early

National-World

FLINT, MI (WNEM) — The city of Flint has completed the required copper and lead testing under the Safe Drinking Water Act more than a month ahead of schedule.

Every six months, the city of Flint must collect at least 60 samples from homes at the highest risk of having lead. The state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has confirmed with the tests turned in last month, the city of Flint has submitted more than 60 valid water samples and fulfilled its testing requirements for the cycle ending on Dec. 31.

“The team truly came together to overcome all obstacles and successfully complete this testing,” Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said. “We will continue moving forward in a positive direction on behalf of the residents of the city of Flint.”

Neeley has utilized a series of innovations since he came into office in November 2019. That includes utilizing firefighters to help in the effort, offering utility vouchers, and going door to door himself to encourage residents to participate.

He noted the strong and ongoing partnership between the city of Flint and EGLE, including weekly meetings designed to help the city target potential testing locations and getting information on the city’s progress.

This testing has shown water quality inside the city of Flint remains well below federal action levels and stable. The most recent testing specifically targeted homes and businesses where lead service lines still are being used.

The city of Flint continues to make progress on other important water infrastructure projects. Flint is nearly complete with the residential service line replacement project and work has finally started on building a secondary water source, expanding the city’s water reservoirs, and constructing a new chemical feed building.

