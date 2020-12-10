Robber shot inside business was wearing ankle monitor from previous robbery

National-World

MAPLEWOOD, MO (KMOV) — The man shot inside a Maplewood business Wednesday while reportedly attempting to rob it was wearing an ankle monitor when police found him at the scene.

Officials with the Maplewood Police Department said a young man entered the Boost Mobile store at 7222 Manchester Rd. after 6 p.m. with a gun and said he was going to rob the store, which is near Schlafly Bottleworks.

During the robbery, the employee pulled out their own gun and shot the suspect, who is 21 years old.

According to police, the suspect was wearing an ankle monitor at the time, having been charged with a previous robbery and released pending trial.

He was hospitalized and will need to undergo multiple surgeries, according to police.

The clerk was brought to the Maplewood Police Department to be interviewed, but at this time it is not expected he will face any charges as officers believe he was acting in self defense.

