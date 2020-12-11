Florida puppy snatched from jaws of a gator becomes special deputy

National-World

ESTERO, Fla. (WFOR) — It was one of the year’s most viral videos.

Cameras captured a Florida man’s heroic actions to rescue his 3-month-old puppy from the jaws of an alligator.

Richard Wilbanks, 74, ran into his backyard pond, wrestled the gator above the surface, and pried its jaws open to free Gunner.

Now, Gunner has been honored and has his first job.

He was sworn in this week as an honorary deputy of the Lee County Sheriff’s Department. He’ll be part of a program that teaches children about water safety.

“Deputy dogs is an amazing program and does amazing things. Gunner, our detective, the little dog, is safe with its homeowner and it’s just, it’s a great day,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno.

Sheriff Marceno also credits Gunner’s owner for saving his dog’s life. Wilbanks says he just wasn’t going to let an alligator have his puppy for breakfast. He saved Gunner without ever losing his cigar.

The puppy suffered a puncture wound in his belly but is doing well after a trip to the vet.

Marceno encourages pet owners to be more aware of alligator dangers when walking their pets.

