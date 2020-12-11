Over 1K LAPD employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since pandemic began

National-World

LOS ANGELES, CA (KCAL/KCBS) — A total of 1,120 Los Angeles Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

According to Jessica Kellogg of the Emergency Operations Center, 363 employees are at home recovering or self-isolating due to exposure, and 726 have returned to work.

The LAPD on Sunday reported the death of Sgt. Fred Cueto, a 22-year veteran of the department, who was the second sworn officer and third LAPD employee to die of the virus.

In July, 45-year-old Valentin Martinez, a sworn-officer, and Erica McAdoo, a 39-year-old non-sworn senior detention officer, died from coronavirus complications.

MEanwhile, 432 Los Angeles Fire Department employees have tested positive for the virus.

Kellogg said 114 are recovering at home in isolation, 310 have returned to work, and seven are no longer quarantining but remain at home.

To date, LAFD has reported one virus-related death. A 44-year-old firefighter-paramedic, Jose J. Perez, died from coronavirus-related complications on July 25.

