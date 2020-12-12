Atlanta Police make arrest in continued struggle against street racing

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL ) — As Atlanta Police continue to deal with ongoing issues with street racers, authorities received complaints last Saturday of racing activities in the area.

Around 1:00 a.m. on December 6, officers responded to complaints of reckless driving, laying drag, and blocking traffic on the I-75/85 Downtown Connector. Investigators were later able to make use of photos on videos posted on social media in order to attempt to identify those involved.

Information gathered from social media, along with data from police cameras throughout the city, allowed investigators to identify one person involved with blocking the interstate and doing donuts.

Warrants were issued against Christian Acosta-Romero, age 18, of Doraville. Investigators from the Auto Crimes unit acted Saturday to take Acosta-Romero into custody, after which he was taken to Atlanta City Jail and charged with Participating in Street Racing.

Atlanta Police are still aggressively monitoring and pursuing those who engage in street racing and laying drag, using all the resources at their disposal to cite or arrest those involved in street racing activities. Police ask that citizens call 911 immediately if they see street racing or other dangerous driving situations.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.