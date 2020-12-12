Man, charged in nurse murder, shot grandmother and other family members in 2016

National-World

NASHVILLE TN (WSMV ) — Juvenile court records obtained by News4 Investigates show Devaunte Hill, now charged in the murder of nurse Caitlyn Kaufman, shot his grandmother and two other family members when he was sixteen years old.

Those records show the very year after he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in those shootings, he would then go on to plead guilty for robbery by using a gun to steal from an unnamed victim.

In March 2016, Hill’s juvenile records show he argued with his then 67-year old grandmother, Earline Hill, about getting out of bed at their apartment on Porter Road.

Police told News4 at the time that the sixteen-year-old then went to his closet, retrieved a handgun, and shot his grandmother, along with his 12-year-old sister and his six-year-old nephew.

At the time, police said all three suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Police said Hill was later found walking on railroad tracks.

At the time, Hill’s uncle told News4 that the shootings shook him.

“This just really is something you watch . . see on TV. To know . . this is my family involved in this . . is just unbelievable to me,” said Joseph Williams.

Williams had a warning for his nephew in 2016.

“Just get your life together, man . . that’s all I can tell you,” he said.

Court records show the very next year, in July, Hill was charged with aggravated robbery when he and another individual robbed a man at gunpoint.

Hill later pleaded guilty to simple robbery.

