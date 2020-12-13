Group gives out 300 Christmas trees to veterans

National-World

MANCHESTER, MO (KMOV ) — The Kaufman Fund held its annual “Trees for Vets” giveaway in Manchester, Mo. Sunday.

The group gave out 300 fresh cut Christmas trees and stands to deserving military veterans to help them celebrate the holiday season.

Organizers say the event has taken on a special meaning this year.

The Kaufman Fund began the event in 2014. Since then, the group has given away nearly 2,000 Christmas trees.

