Man with genetic blood disorder in desperate need of living liver donor

ELLENBORO, NC (WLOS ) — A local couple is hoping to receive the best Christmas gift possible, a living liver donor.

Ellenboro resident Joellyn Woodward tells News 13 her husband Mike has a double mutated gene, Hemochromatosis, a genetic blood disorder and his liver was bypassed almost two years ago.

“When I say borrowed time, I’m really not joking,” Joellyn describes Mike’s critical need.

Joellyn says doctors have told them Mike is looking at a year or less if he does not receive a new liver. She says her husband used to be a truck driver and that he’s been a hard worker his whole life.

“We’ve not even been married for two years yet and I’m not ready to bury him,” Joellyn tells News 13.

She says the three-year journey has been tough with medical bills and visits to multiple doctors. There was a brief glimpse of hope with a possible donor, but the transplant team told them the individual had a spot of fatty tissue and therefore they weren’t able to go through with the process.

Joellyn says the entire process of donating will take around two months, so they desperately need a viable donor as soon as possible. She says it would be the best gift they could receive this holiday season.

The Woodwards are seeking a donor that meets the following criteria:

Type O

18-60 years old

No cancer / No Hepatitis (current or previously) / No Diabetes

BMI 30 or less

If you believe you’re the right fit as a donor, you can contact the Woodwards on Facebook here: facebook.com/teammichaelwoodward

