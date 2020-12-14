K9 unit tracks intoxicated driver who fled crash scene in freezing weather

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MICHIGAN, USA (WNEM) — After searching for more than an hour in freezing weather conditions, a trooper and his canine partner found an intoxicated driver who fled the scene of a crash.

On Saturday, Dec. 12 at 10:45 p.m., a Michigan State Police Canine Unit was sent to East Jordan Road and Whiteville Road in Isabella Township for a vehicle in a ditch with no driver.

When the trooper arrived, he found open alcohol containers, a cell phone, and shoes in the vehicle.

MSP said the trooper and his canine partner started to search the area to find the driver approximately an hour and twenty minutes after the crash.

Despite freezing temperatures and freezing rain, the canine unit locked onto a track that brought them to a large thicket of brush a quarter of a mile away from the crash scene.

The 36-year-old man from Shepherd that fled the scene of the accident was found inside the thicket.

According to MSP, the man was intoxicated and wearing only a t-shirt and jeans.

Medical personnel checked the suspect’s well-being and learned he had a body temperature of 94 degrees.

The suspect didn’t know he was in the thicket for more than an hour and a half, MSP said.

Michigan State Police said this situation could have been much worse were it not for the quick and dedicated actions of the responding trooper and his canine partner.

The suspect was lodged in the Isabella County Jail for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, leaving the scene of an accident, and having open intoxicants in a vehicle.

His arraignment is pending.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.