Lin Manuel-Miranda and other Broadway stars team up for ‘Georgia on My Mind’ special recording ahead of runoff

To mark the first day of early voting in Georgia’s runoff elections for the US Senate, a special recording of the song “Georgia on my Mind” featuring Lin-Manuel Miranda and a number of other Broadway performers was released Monday.

The song premiered during the “Rock the Runoff” virtual concert on December 3 organized by Fair Fight, and the producers released a special recording of the song along with a music video featuring all of the performers.

Fair Fight was founded by former Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams and aims to help Democratic candidates by increasing voter turnout.

Funds raised from the concert were used to help raise awareness and to ensure that eligible voters in Georgia have the resources and information needed for the runoff elections, according to a Fair Fight statement.

“Now more than ever it is crucial for every American to have access to the resources to make their voices heard during an election, whether that be on a national scale, or in their local races,” Broadway performer Audra McDonald said. “We are in awe of the work that Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight have been doing to ensure that that is a reality for all Georgians, and knew that we wanted to raise our own voices to raise awareness about this important election in the way we know best — through music.”

Miranda previously teamed up with the band Pearl Jam to host a virtual fundraiser for the Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Incumbent GOP Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are being challenged by Democrats Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock, and the results will determine control of the US Senate.

The races weren’t settled in November because no one received a majority vote in either contest, and the two candidates with the most votes advanced to the January 5 runoffs.

If Ossoff and Warnock are able to flip both seats, it would give Democrats control of the Senate as Vice President Kamala Harris would be able to break any ties as Senate president.

Early voting comes to an end December 31.