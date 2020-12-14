Wild night of burnouts, drag races in downtown Kansas City raises questions on safety

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — A wild night of burnouts and drag races in downtown Kansas City has left marks everywhere on the road.

It started about 10 p.m. Sunday at 13th Street and Grand Boulevard. The group responsible then left and came back and wrapped up sometime around midnight.

A person witnessing it all sent video to KCTV5 News.

This same situation just happened last week in the same general area, and we’ve even seen incidents like this shutdown highways in the past. Some people are concerned this isn’t safe.

Police say they received many calls in regards to this and say they are not looking for suspects.

No one was hurt.

KCTV5 News is still working to learn the police involvement in this incident.

