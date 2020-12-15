Man accused in fatal Third Ward bar shooting resigns from Fire Department

National-World

HALES CORNERS, WI (WDJT) — Caesar Fuentes, a man accused of shooting and killing Andre Nicholson outside a Third Ward bar, has resigned from the Hales Corners Fire Department.

Fuentes was an EMT-firefighter for the department.

A news release from the Village of Hales Corners Tuesday, Dec. 15 reads in short:

“Caesar Fuentes has tendered his resignation from the Hales Corners Fire Department effective December 14, 2020.”

According to a criminal complaint, Fuentes and Nicholson were inside the bar Site 1A on Dec. 6, arguing over who had the better high school basketball team. It says Fuentes threw out a few racial slurs and Nicholson punched him.

Nicholson was asked to leave the bar. The bar video shows Fuentes walking out the bar too moments later.

Nicholson made a few calls while outside, and the person on the other end of the phone heard several gunshots. Police arrived and found Nicholson in an alley surrounded by his family.

The criminal complaint says Fuentes turned himself in shortly after the shooting. His cash bond was set at $75,000.

