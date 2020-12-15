Man accused of killing girlfriend

National-World

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) — Bristol police are investigating the death of a woman on Monday.

Police said on Sunday around 9:25 p.m., officers responded to a home on Vance Drive to check the wellbeing of a female resident.

The caller told police that he received a phone call from a man at that address stating he had killed the woman.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 54-year-old Kevin Bard sitting on the couch.

Officers found the victim, a 58-year-old female in the bedroom and discovered she had suffered a fatal knife wound.

According to police, Bard and the victim were in a long-term relationship and there were multiple protective orders in place that prohibited Bard and the victim from having any contact.

Bard was arrested and charged with murder, criminal trespass, and violation of a protective order. He is being held on a $1 million bond.

